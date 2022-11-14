Electric vehicles need more—and faster—charging stations. How do we get them?

MS. HOUSTON: It is important to think about when and why fast speed is needed because it comes at a cost and puts additional demand on the electric grid. The majority of charging for consumer drivers can be done at longer dwell-time places, such as home or work, at relatively low power. Consumer drivers will need faster charging in some cases, such as road trips. Even then, charging for slightly longer than 10 minutes may be advantageous for eating, catching up on messages and the like.