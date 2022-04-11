The accident took place when the e-scooters were being transported from the factory to an EV container. in the fire accident twenty scooters were completely destroyed. No loss of life was reported.

Jitendra Electric Vehicle said that they have launched a probe into the fire accident, aiming to determine the cause of the fire. Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of Jitendra EV said, “An unfortunate incident took place on 9th April near our factory gate in a scooter. The situation was immediately brought under control by a timely intervention from our team. Safety being of prime importance, we are investigating the root cause and we will soon come out with findings."

This is the sixth incident in the row where e-scooters have caught fire and it raised concern about safety. These incidents have led to the government initiating inquiries. The government officials said that they are aware of the electric scooters’ fire incident of Jitendra EV and will call the company’s officials to file a report.

Besides, the Road Ministry has already called senior officials of Okinawa and Ola EV for a detailed presentation on the EV fire incident and will take a call accordingly.

According to the FADA report, EV sales in India witnessed a three-fold jump last fiscal with two-wheelers leading the segment. In FY 2021-22, the EV registered 429,417 unit sales as compared to 134,821 EV unit sales in the fiscal year 2020-21, FADA said.

Late last month, the subject of electric two-wheeler safety came to light when an Ola S1 Pro was seen on fire, followed by another incident in Tamil Nadu where a father and daughter lost their lives in a fire that started in an electric scooter. There were several electric scooter fire incidents reported last year as well.

