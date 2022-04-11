Jitendra Electric Vehicle said that they have launched a probe into the fire accident, aiming to determine the cause of the fire. Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of Jitendra EV said, “An unfortunate incident took place on 9th April near our factory gate in a scooter. The situation was immediately brought under control by a timely intervention from our team. Safety being of prime importance, we are investigating the root cause and we will soon come out with findings."

