Electric vehicles took off. car makers weren’t ready

GM has marketed a new slate of models that its executives say will quickly give it the broadest electric portfolio in the U.S. market. But the launch of the first two of those entries—the GMC Hummer pickup truck and Cadillac Lyriq SUV—has been slower than comparable new vehicles from rivals. The company has been making both the Hummer and Lyriq at rates of less than a dozen a day, people familiar with the matter said, despite waiting lists that stretch into the tens of thousands.