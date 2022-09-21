Electric-car demand pushes lithium prices to records4 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 07:14 PM IST
Driven by a surge in Chinese electric-vehicles sales, the sharp rise in a key commodity for batteries could slow adoption of EVs globally
Surging prices for lithium are intensifying a race between auto makers to lock up supplies and raising concerns that a shortage of the battery metal could slow the adoption of electric vehicles.