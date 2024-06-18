Electric-vehicle startup Fisker files for bankruptcy
Sean McLain , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 18 Jun 2024, 12:42 PM IST
SummaryFisker ran out of cash after a failed effort to change its business model and find a financial savior.
Fisker, a much-hyped startup that sought to mimic Tesla’s success, has filed for bankruptcy, roughly a year after releasing its first electric-vehicle model.
