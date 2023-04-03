Home / Auto News / Electronic component shortage may impact Maruti Suzuki’s vehicle production this year
Back

Electronic component shortage may impact Maruti Suzuki’s vehicle production this year

1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 03:42 PM IST Livemint
Maruti Suzuki's production of total passenger vehicles declined to 1,50,820 last month, as compared with 1,59,211 units in March 2022Premium
Maruti Suzuki's production of total passenger vehicles declined to 1,50,820 last month, as compared with 1,59,211 units in March 2022

As per the filing, the carmaker said that it produced a record 19.22 lakh units in 2022-23. It, however, fell short of its target of taking the overall production to 20 lakh units in the last fiscal.

Maruti Suzuki India has said that its production volume will be hit in the current fiscal year owing to the supply situation of electronic components remaining unpredictable. The auto manufacturer also said that shortage of electronic components impacted vehicle production in the last financial year as well.

In a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki India said "As the supply situation of electronic components continues to be unpredictable, it might have some impact on the production volume in FY 2023-24 as well." 

As per the filing, the carmaker said that it produced a record 19.22 lakh units in 2022-23. It, however, fell short of its target of taking the overall production to 20 lakh units in the last fiscal.

The company's total production, including passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles, stood at 1,54,148 units, down 6 per cent from 1,63,392 units in March this year. 

While the production of total passenger vehicles declined to 1,50,820 last month, as compared with 1,59,211 units in March 2022. Similarly, production of mini and compact segment cars dropped to 1,08,001 units last month from 1,09,676 units in March 2022.

Maruti Suzuki India stated that production of utility vehicles declined to 29,440 units last month as compared with 36,249 units in March 2022.  Manufacturing of the company's light commercial vehicle Super Carry dipped to 3,328 units in March as against 4,181 units in the year-ago period.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout