Electronic component shortage may impact Maruti Suzuki’s vehicle production this year

Maruti Suzuki India has said that its production volume will be hit in the current fiscal year owing to the supply situation of electronic components remaining unpredictable. The auto manufacturer also said that shortage of electronic components impacted vehicle production in the last financial year as well.

In a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki India said "As the supply situation of electronic components continues to be unpredictable, it might have some impact on the production volume in FY 2023-24 as well."

As per the filing, the carmaker said that it produced a record 19.22 lakh units in 2022-23. It, however, fell short of its target of taking the overall production to 20 lakh units in the last fiscal.

The company's total production, including passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles, stood at 1,54,148 units, down 6 per cent from 1,63,392 units in March this year.

While the production of total passenger vehicles declined to 1,50,820 last month, as compared with 1,59,211 units in March 2022. Similarly, production of mini and compact segment cars dropped to 1,08,001 units last month from 1,09,676 units in March 2022.

Maruti Suzuki India stated that production of utility vehicles declined to 29,440 units last month as compared with 36,249 units in March 2022. Manufacturing of the company's light commercial vehicle Super Carry dipped to 3,328 units in March as against 4,181 units in the year-ago period.

