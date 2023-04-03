Electronic component shortage may impact Maruti Suzuki’s vehicle production this year

Electronic component shortage may impact Maruti Suzuki’s vehicle production this year1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 03:42 PM IST
As per the filing, the carmaker said that it produced a record 19.22 lakh units in 2022-23. It, however, fell short of its target of taking the overall production to 20 lakh units in the last fiscal.
Maruti Suzuki India has said that its production volume will be hit in the current fiscal year owing to the supply situation of electronic components remaining unpredictable. The auto manufacturer also said that shortage of electronic components impacted vehicle production in the last financial year as well.
