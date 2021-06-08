Elon Musk announces launch date, time of 'world's fastest car'. Check details

Elon Musk announces launch date, time of 'world's fastest car'. Check details1 min read . 11:08 AM IST
Musk on Monday called the Model S Plaid the 'quickest production car ever made of any kind.'
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Musk on Monday called the Model S Plaid the 'quickest production car ever made of any kind.'
Elon Musk on Tuesday said that Model S Plaid delivery event at Fremont factory will be streamed live on June 10 at 7 pm (Pacific time). Tesla CEO on Monday said Tesla Inc's longest-range Model S Plaid+ is canceled, CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet. "Plaid is canceled. No need, as Plaid is just so good." Musk tweeted.
Elon Musk on Tuesday said that Model S Plaid delivery event at Fremont factory will be streamed live on June 10 at 7 pm (Pacific time). Tesla CEO on Monday said Tesla Inc's longest-range Model S Plaid+ is canceled, CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet. "Plaid is canceled. No need, as Plaid is just so good." Musk tweeted.
Musk on Mo called the Model S Plaid the "quickest production car ever made of any kind."
Musk on Mo called the Model S Plaid the "quickest production car ever made of any kind."
Model S Plaid, which is touted as Tesla's highest-end model with a driving range of 520 miles, was unveiled at a battery event last year and Musk said it would adopt its next-generation 4680 battery cells. But production was pushed back to 2022 from the end of 2021.
According to the company's website the Model S Plaid can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 1.99 seconds and has a top speed of 200 miles per hour and an estimated range of 390 miles.
"Model S goes to Plaid speed this week," he said in another tweet, without elaborating.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!