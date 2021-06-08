Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Elon Musk announces launch date, time of 'world's fastest car'. Check details

Elon Musk announces launch date, time of 'world's fastest car'. Check details

Premium
Elon Musk, chief executive, Tesla and SpaceX.
1 min read . 11:08 AM IST Livemint

Musk on Monday called the Model S Plaid the 'quickest production car ever made of any kind.'

Elon Musk on Tuesday said that Model S Plaid delivery event at Fremont factory will be streamed live on June 10 at 7 pm (Pacific time). Tesla CEO on Monday said Tesla Inc's longest-range Model S Plaid+ is canceled, CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet. "Plaid is canceled. No need, as Plaid is just so good." Musk tweeted.

Elon Musk on Tuesday said that Model S Plaid delivery event at Fremont factory will be streamed live on June 10 at 7 pm (Pacific time). Tesla CEO on Monday said Tesla Inc's longest-range Model S Plaid+ is canceled, CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet. "Plaid is canceled. No need, as Plaid is just so good." Musk tweeted.

Musk on Mo called the Model S Plaid the "quickest production car ever made of any kind."

TRENDING STORIES See All

Musk on Mo called the Model S Plaid the "quickest production car ever made of any kind."

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Model S Plaid, which is touted as Tesla's highest-end model with a driving range of 520 miles, was unveiled at a battery event last year and Musk said it would adopt its next-generation 4680 battery cells. But production was pushed back to 2022 from the end of 2021.

According to the company's website the Model S Plaid can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 1.99 seconds and has a top speed of 200 miles per hour and an estimated range of 390 miles.

"Model S goes to Plaid speed this week," he said in another tweet, without elaborating.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!