Elon Musk blames ‘last minute concerns’ for delay in FSD Beta update

Musk had said the new FSD Beta update would be rolled out for around 1,000 Tesla drivers with perfect safety scores by Friday midnight, but the rollout was delayed

Elon Musk stated on Saturday that the new update for FSD Beta, which was expected to be released on Friday midnight, had to be delayed due to a few last minute concerns. The Tesla CEO said that the new build for the driver assistance software will now be released on Sunday this week or Monday next week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Thursday, Musk had tweeted that the new FSD Beta 10.2 build will be rolled out to around 1,000 Tesla drivers with perfect 100-out-of-100 safety scores by Friday midnight. After monitoring the rollout for several days, if everything goes well, the update will be rolled out for drivers with safety scores of 99 or below.

On Thursday, Musk had tweeted that the new FSD Beta 10.2 build will be rolled out to around 1,000 Tesla drivers with perfect 100-out-of-100 safety scores by Friday midnight. After monitoring the rollout for several days, if everything goes well, the update will be rolled out for drivers with safety scores of 99 or below.

“A few last minute concerns about this build. Release likely on Sunday or Monday. Sorry for the delay," Musk said today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FSD, or Full Self-Driving, is a premium driver assistance feature Tesla offers to its customers apart from the standard Autopilot function. Notably, neither of the two functions make the cars completely autonomous and still need the driver to be attentive.

Last week, Tesla had delayed the release of the FSD Beta 10.2 build to more customers by a week to align with a delayed software update.

Tesla has for almost a year allowed around 2,000 people to beta-test features the company has charged customers as much as $10,000 to be able to use sometime in the future. The company has said that while FSD is designed to someday handle trips without driver intervention, it’s not yet capable of rendering Tesla cars autonomous. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}