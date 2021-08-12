Elon Musk calls out two of the biggest automotive chip suppliers for impacting Tesla production1 min read . 05:44 PM IST
One of the two companies, a Japanese chip manufacturer suffered a factory fire earlier this year
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
One of the two companies, a Japanese chip manufacturer suffered a factory fire earlier this year
Tesla chief Elon Musk has called out two of the biggest manufacturers of chipsets that are used in its electric vehicles. The business tycoon has pointed out that the short supply of chipsets is impacting the production of Tesla cars.
Tesla chief Elon Musk has called out two of the biggest manufacturers of chipsets that are used in its electric vehicles. The business tycoon has pointed out that the short supply of chipsets is impacting the production of Tesla cars.
Musk took to Twitter to complain about the chip shortage. “As publicly disclosed, we are operating under extreme supply chain limitations regarding certain ‘standard’ automotive chips," Musk wrote in a tweet Thursday. “Most problematic by far are Renesas & Bosch."
Musk took to Twitter to complain about the chip shortage. “As publicly disclosed, we are operating under extreme supply chain limitations regarding certain ‘standard’ automotive chips," Musk wrote in a tweet Thursday. “Most problematic by far are Renesas & Bosch."
The chip shortage issue has plagued multiple brands in the automotive industry. The problem of Renesas Electronics Corp., a Japanese chip manufacturer compounded after a factory fire earlier this year.
Robert Bosch GmbH is a German company recently opened a factory close to the city of Dresden. The new facility was built on a budget of $1.2 billion. The factory was opened in the month of June and the company had promised that it would accelerate output for auto parts by three months, starting in September.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!