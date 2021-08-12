Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Elon Musk calls out two of the biggest automotive chip suppliers for impacting Tesla production

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk
1 min read . 05:44 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

One of the two companies, a Japanese chip manufacturer suffered a factory fire earlier this year

Tesla chief Elon Musk has called out two of the biggest manufacturers of chipsets that are used in its electric vehicles. The business tycoon has pointed out that the short supply of chipsets is impacting the production of Tesla cars.

Musk took to Twitter to complain about the chip shortage. “As publicly disclosed, we are operating under extreme supply chain limitations regarding certain ‘standard’ automotive chips," Musk wrote in a tweet Thursday. “Most problematic by far are Renesas & Bosch."

The chip shortage issue has plagued multiple brands in the automotive industry. The problem of Renesas Electronics Corp., a Japanese chip manufacturer compounded after a factory fire earlier this year.

Robert Bosch GmbH is a German company recently opened a factory close to the city of Dresden. The new facility was built on a budget of $1.2 billion. The factory was opened in the month of June and the company had promised that it would accelerate output for auto parts by three months, starting in September.

