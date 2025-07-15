Elon Musk's Tesla opens first showroom in India: Here's how much the Model Y will cost you…

Tech billionaire Elon Musk's electric vehicle major Tesla is opening its first showroom in India today on July 15, in Mumbai's posh Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) locality, inside Maker Maxity Mall.

Advertisement

According to a Reuters report, Tesla will compete with luxury car giants Mercedes-Benz and BMW in India's premium EV segment. While EV comprises a relatively small slice, India is the world's third largest car market, with mass market (petrol and diesel options) dominated by local players such as Tata Motors and Mahindra.

As of now, Tesla is speculated to only sell its Model Y SUVs in India, with plans of expanding more with other models as the sales increase. The first cars are expected to be delivered from August 1. Here's all you need to know about the vehicle on offer…

Which Tesla cars will be sold in India? At present, Tesla will sell only one model in India — the Tesla Model Y. The company has already shipped six units of the Model Y SUV from its Shanghai plant to Mumbai, which will be used for display and demonstration purposes, according to a report by Carwale.

Advertisement

Tesla to sell Model Y in India Tesla will retail its Model Y at the starting price of around $69,770, which is over ₹59.87 lakh, Reuters reported citing details on the Tesla website. For comparison, the sale car retails for $44,990 in the US, 263,500 yuan (or $36,700) in China, and 45,970 euros (or $53,700) in Germany, it added.