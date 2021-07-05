Elon Musk confirms that upcoming Cybertruck will have rear-wheel steering

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Tesla Cybertruck, when launched, will unmistakenly be one of the biggest cars running on the road. While the size is going to be intimidating, it comes with its own drawbacks. Manoeuvrability will be a big challenge for the Cybertruck. However, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed a new feature that should offset the issue substantially.

He also claimed that the Cybertruck will look similar to what had been shown during the unveiling ceremony with minor changes to the truck.

The addition of rear-wheel steering will make parking the huge truck a breeze, even in the tightest of spots. GMC HUMMER EV SUV also comes with a rear-wheel steering system. The addition of the rear-steering allows the car to move sideways when required.

Last week, Tesla Inc posted record vehicle deliveries for the second quarter that were in line with Wall Street estimates as the electric-car maker coped with a shortage of chips and relied on sales of its cheaper models.

Tesla weathered the global supply crisis better than legacy automakers, but CEO Elon Musk has warned of challenges of securing chips and raw materials.

Now eyes are on its second-quarter earnings to see whether recent drops in bitcoin prices would have an adverse effect on Tesla's bottom line, due to Tesla's exposure to the cryptocurrency's volatility.