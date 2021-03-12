Elon Musk revealed the — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2021 " target="_blank" rel = "nofollow">Tesla Cybertruck in the year 2019 amidst a lot of fanfare. The Cybertruck challenged conventional trucks in multiple ways. However, the CEO of the company has confirmed one big functionality of the Cybertruck that may eat into the market of ICE engine truck manufacturers. Musk confirmed that the Cybertruck will be capable of plugging and powering a tiny motor home.

The feature was confirmed by Musk through a reply to a tweet. The billionaire responded positively to a query inquiring wether Cybertruck will have the capacity to plug a tiny house and power it. Elon Musk responded with a simple ‘yes’.

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2021

The Cybertruck, similar to all Tesla offerings, will be electrically powered. Tesla promises that the Cybertruck will come with up to 3,500 pounds of payload capacity and adjustable air suspension.

The truck comes with 100 cubic feet of exterior, lockable storage — including a magic tonneau cover which the company claims is strong enough to stand on. Tesla claims that the Cybertruck will have the ability to pull near-infinite mass and will have a towing capability of over 14,000 pounds.

Tesla has been pitching the Cybertruck as extremely safe and durable. According to the company, the truck is built with an exterior shell made for ultimate durability and passenger protection. The company claims every component is designed for superior strength and endurance, from Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin to Tesla armor glass.

While the power and size are apt for the truck to pull tiny houses with ease, it is yet to be seen how Tesla plans on sharing power with the tiny house and still maintaining a healthy range on the Cybertruck.

