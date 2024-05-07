Elon Musk dispatches Tesla’s ‘fireman’ to China amid slowing sales
SummaryTom Zhu, one of the three executives named on Tesla’s website, is coming back to China as the carmaker seeks to launch Autopilot features there.
SINGAPORE–When Elon Musk made a surprise visit last month to Beijing, the Tesla chief executive brought along a trusted lieutenant: Tom Zhu, the company’s former China head who had skyrocketed through the ranks as a turnaround guru.
