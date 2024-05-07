Elon Musk dispatches Tesla’s ‘fireman’ to China amid slowing sales

Zhu, who was born in China and educated in the U.S. and New Zealand, had last year been promoted to Tesla’s global leadership team in Austin, where he shouldered some CEO duties as Musk split his time elsewhere. Zhu is credited with turning Tesla’s Shanghai factory into one of the company’s standout performers. Some employees refer to Zhu internally as the “fireman" due to his ability to troubleshoot issues and hit high targets.