Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk said he was open to the United Auto Workers union holding a vote about organizing labor at the company after long resisting such a move.

“Our real challenge is Bay Area has negative unemployment, so if we don’t treat and compensate our (awesome) people well, they have many other offers and will just leave!" Mr. Musk said via Twitter late Wednesday. “I’d like hereby to invite UAW to hold a union vote at their convenience. Tesla will do nothing to stop them," he said.

The UAW had no immediate comment.

Workers for Tesla, America’s largest car company by value, aren’t unionized. Some employees at the company’s plant in Fremont, Calif., sought to organize several years ago with the help of the UAW union. Tesla took steps to hinder that effort, including “coercively interrogating" employees and threatening them with the loss of stock options, moves that violated U.S. labor law, the National Labor Relations Board ruled. The board ordered Mr. Musk to delete a tweet that discouraged unionization, among other remedies. The electric-vehicle maker has appealed the board’s decision.

Tesla’s lack of worker labor unionization has left the electric-vehicle maker as somewhat of an outcast as the Biden administration pushes to get Americans to embrace such vehicles. President Biden snubbed Tesla in an August White House meeting on electric vehicles with UAW officials and executives from Ford, GM and Stellantis, which count EVs as a fraction of their overall sales. In this week’s State of the Union address, Mr. Biden mentioned Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. for their investments in electric vehicles. Tesla, which produces more of those vehicles, wasn’t mentioned.

Mr. Musk at times has taken aim at the president. “Biden is a UAW sock puppet," the Tesla boss tweeted in October, using an emoji to indicate socks.

The billionaire in December also came out against a signature Biden administration legislative proposal, criticizing federal efforts meant to spur electric-vehicle adoption, including a bill that would boost incentives for buying battery-powered cars.

The emergence of a generation of electric-vehicle startups introduces new challenges for U.S. organized labor, which has seen auto-sector membership decline in recent decades.

“Tesla factory worker compensation is the highest in the auto industry," Mr. Musk has said. He has taken aim at the UAW on several occasions on Twitter.

Workers at Tesla’s plant in Germany this week elected a works council, a body of labor representatives who are empowered to mediate on behalf of the workforce over working conditions. A works council doesn’t qualify as a union and it is not allowed to engage in collective bargaining, according to German labor law.

The election of the works council at the new Tesla factory near Berlin was preceded by a bit of drama. Some saw it as a door for IG Metall, Germany’s biggest industrial labor union, to organize the workforce. IG Metall officials, however, suggested that one group of candidates running for the council were too close to management.

The election outcome was split. The candidate block believed to be close to Mr. Musk failed to win a majority of the votes, but, due to voting rules, secured a thin majority. That means they will have to cooperate with other members of the works council who are closer to the union.

“This result strengthens the workforce’s ability to influence and shape things," said Birgit Dietze, a senior IG Metall official.

Tesla is facing other labor issues. A California regulatory agency has sued the company for alleged racial discrimination and harassment, saying the electric-vehicle maker turned a blind eye to years of complaints from Black factory workers.

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing’s complaint filed last month targets alleged workplace issues at Tesla’s principal U.S. car plant, located in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The company criticized the civil-rights agency’s investigation in a blog post that pre-empted the lawsuit. “Tesla strongly opposes all forms of discrimination and harassment and has a dedicated Employee Relations team that responds to and investigates all complaints," the company said.

Tesla also produces cars in Shanghai, where workers aren’t unionized.

