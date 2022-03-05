Elon Musk invites UAW to hold union vote at Tesla

Tesla’s lack of worker labor unionization has left the electric-vehicle maker as somewhat of an outcast as the Biden administration pushes to get Americans to embrace such vehicles. President Biden snubbed Tesla in an August White House meeting on electric vehicles with UAW officials and executives from Ford, GM and Stellantis, which count EVs as a fraction of their overall sales. In this week’s State of the Union address, Mr. Biden mentioned Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. for their investments in electric vehicles. Tesla, which produces more of those vehicles, wasn’t mentioned.