Much of the optimism about Tesla's growth prospects this year rests on the company's ability to get the factories it's been constructing near Berlin and Austin, Texas, up and running. When Credit Suisse analysts raised their share-price target to $1,025 from $830 last month, the first factor cited was capacity expansion. The Berlin plant “arguably serves as Tesla’s most critical incremental source of capacity," the analysts led by Dan Levy wrote in the Jan. 18 report. Ramping it up should bolster supply in a market that’s been “ground zero for the global EV inflection."