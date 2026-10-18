Elon Musk reveals future fun Roadster demos will include - 'Flying over river; exceeding half the speed of sound'

Roadster, the electric sports car, could perform airborne manoeuvres involving ambitious stunts such as flying over the Snake River or the Grand Canyon before landing on its wheels, Tesla boss Elon Musk said in a post on X. He said future Roadster demonstrations could also involve the vehicle exceeding half the speed of sound.

"Future fun Roadster demos will include flying over the Snake River or maybe Grand Canyon and landing on its wheels and exceeding half the speed of sound," Musk wrote.

The long-awaited electric supercar was unveiled at an event at a SpaceX facility in McGregor, Texas, on 15 October.

Tesla announced its next-generation Roadster in November 2017, with the launch expected much earlier. However, the unveiling was delayed for years, leaving customers waiting.

The company exhibited a redesigned version of the long-awaited electric supercar at an event held at SpaceX. During the demonstration, the Roadster drove up a specially designed curved ramp, travelled upside down along the structure and briefly went airborne before landing safely.

How high and how far did the Tesla Roadster fly? Tesla has not provided official data on how high the car reached, the distance travelled, or the duration. The Roadster took off and manoeuvred for the demonstration on October 15 using thrusters before landing. It was also demonstrated jumping over other Tesla cars.

The Indian Express, reporting on the demonstration, described the vehicle's aerial manoeuvres but noted that it remains a prototype. The stunt does not prove the Roadster is capable of flying or that it can fly many miles.

According to Reuters and The Information, Tesla plans to begin production in 2028, and Musk confirmed the timeline. However, this is not a reliable indicator of when customers will receive their vehicles.

The Information reported that Tesla's Rocket version is "invitation-only" and is not yet road-worthy. The company has not explained the remaining regulatory restrictions on its flight system.

Tesla Roadster price in India: What the deposits mean Tesla has yet to announce the price of the new Roadster. The dollar amounts translate to approximately ₹45 lakh and ₹2.25 crore, respectively. Actual costs could vary depending on exchange rates, import duties, taxes and other charges.