Elon Musk’s decision to slow new Tesla models risks holding up growth

This time around, buyers have a bevy of alternative electric vehicles to choose from. General Motors Co. has said it is aiming to introduce 30 new electric vehicles globally by 2025. This year alone, auto makers are expected to launch more than two dozen battery-powered vehicles in the U.S., according to Bank of America. Among them is an electric version of Ford Motor Co.’s F-150 pickup truck. Rivian Automotive Inc., which went public in November, was the first to market in the lucrative pickup truck segment, launching its R1T last year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}