Elon Musk’s Tesla comes up short of 2022 delivery target as growth slows

Elon Musk’s electric-vehicle maker said Monday that it delivered about 1.31 million vehicles last year, up roughly 40% from 2021. The company would have needed to hand over more than 1.4 million vehicles to meet its initial goal of increasing deliveries by 50% or more. Tesla signaled in October that it likely would come up short of its target, and Wall Street had already moderated its delivery expectations to about 1.34 million for 2022, according to FactSet.

