A Plaid Tesla Model S has set a new production electric car lap record at Germany's famed Nürburgring racetrack, CEO Elon Musk said today on Twitter. He said the car used was "completely unmodified, directly from [the] factory." Plaid Tesla Model S has set the electric lap record with a laptime of 7:30.909.lap time

The previous record for production electric cars - 7 minutes and 42 seconds - belongs to the Porsche Taycan Turbo. It was set in August 2019. The new record beats the Porsche Taycan’s time by nearly 12 seconds.

Tesla Model S Plaid just set official world speed record for a production electric car at Nurburgring. Completely unmodified, directly from factory. pic.twitter.com/AaiFtfW5Ht — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 9, 2021

“Next will be modified Plaid with added aero surfaces, carbon brakes & track tires (all things that can be done without Tesla being in the loop)," Musk added further.

In June, Tesla Motors announced that it has shelved plans of introducing the Model S Plaid+ version. The company's CEO Elon Musk made the announcement on Twitter saying, " Plaid+ is cancelled. No need, as Plaid is so good."

The Tesla Model S Plaid + was supposed to push the performance and battery range benchmark of the car to a new level. It was said to produce 1,100hp, which would've further slashed the 0-100kph time.

