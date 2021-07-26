Tesla may open a factory in India but the company CEO Elon Musk has a simple condition for that to happen. Elon Musk responded to a tweet asking if the electric vehicle manufacturer is planning to open a factory in Inida.

In his response, Musk claimed that building a factory is only plausible if the imported Tesla cars receive a good response in the Indian market. In his tweet he said, “If Tesla is able to succeed with imported vehicles, then a factory in India is quite likely."

If Tesla is able to succeed with imported vehicles, then a factory in India is quite likely. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2021

Tesla is planning its entry in India and earlier this year, the company even registered its brand in the country and has been hiring talent as well. However, there has been no other major development since.

In a separate tweet, Musk hinted at issues that the company is facing in bringing the brand to India. He said that the import duty is the highest in the world for a large country. He also claimed that there is no additional benefit for electric vehicle manufacturers that are willing to import their cars. This brings them at par with the diesel and petrol vehicles. He claimed that high tax does not align with India’s climate change goals.

In response to a tweet that asked him to bring Tesla to India ‘ASAP’, he said, “We want to do so, but import duties are the highest in the world by far of any large country! Moreover, clean energy vehicles are treated the same as diesel or petrol, which does not seem entirely consistent with the climate goals of India."

