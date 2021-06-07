Elon Musk says Tesla Model S Plaid is 'world's fastest car'. Check speed

Elon Musk says Tesla Model S Plaid is 'world's fastest car'. Check speed1 min read . 10:15 AM IST
The Model S Plaid was scheduled to be unveiled at an event on June 3, which has been pushed to June 10.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday said Tesla Inc's longest-range Model S Plaid+ is canceled, CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet. "Plaid is canceled. No need, as Plaid is just so good." Musk tweeted.
Musk on Sunday called the Model S Plaid the "quickest production car ever made of any kind."
Model S Plaid, which is touted as Tesla's highest-end model with a driving range of 520 miles, was unveiled at a battery event last year and Musk said it would adopt its next-generation 4680 battery cells. But production was pushed back to 2022 from the end of 2021.
According to the company's website the Model S Plaid can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in 1.99 seconds and has a top speed of 200 miles per hour and an estimated range of 390 miles.
"Model S goes to Plaid speed this week," he said in another tweet, without elaborating.
The Model S Plaid costs $112,990, according to the company's website.
