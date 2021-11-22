Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk said the electric-vehicle company plans to launch its high-end sedan in China next year.

In a tweet early Monday, Mr. Musk said the Model S Plaid should come to China, probably around March.

The Model S Plaid, introduced earlier this year, has the longest range and quickest acceleration of any electric vehicle in production, according to Tesla. The car, which is priced starting around $130,000, can accelerate from zero to 60 miles an hour in less than two seconds.

Tesla shares were up 2.5% in premarket trading Monday.

Tesla didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

China is the world’s largest electric-vehicle market, where sales have been rising since Tesla began building vehicles in Shanghai in late 2019. Tesla has said its plant in China now serves as its main vehicle-export hub.

Earlier this year, Tesla suffered from bad publicity in China over its handling of customer complaints and perceived quality problems, which briefly dented its image among Chinese consumers. In an April post on its Weibo social-media account, Tesla assured customers that it takes quality concerns seriously. “If there is a problem with Tesla products, Tesla will absolutely take responsibility," it said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.