Elon Musk says Tesla will end one-time FSD purchases from February 14: Here's why

Tesla will move its Full Self-Driving software to a subscription-only model from mid-February, according to chief executive Elon Musk, as the company continues to face regulatory scrutiny over the system’s safety and use.

FSD sales model to change Musk said on Wednesday that Tesla will stop offering its Full Self-Driving package as a one-time purchase after February 14. Instead, the software will only be available through a monthly subscription.

“Tesla will stop selling FSD after Feb 14. FSD will only be available as a monthly subscription thereafter,” Musk wrote on X.

At present, Tesla customers in the United States can either buy FSD for a one-off fee of $8,000 or subscribe to it for $99 per month.

What Full Self-Driving offers Despite its name, Full Self-Driving is not a fully autonomous system. Tesla describes it as a driver assistance feature that requires constant supervision, with drivers expected to remain alert and ready to take control at any time.

The software allows vehicles to change lanes, navigate city streets, and respond to traffic lights and stop signs. Tesla’s separate Autopilot system focuses mainly on highway driving, helping with steering, acceleration and braking within lanes.

Safety concerns and investigation The shift in Tesla’s sales strategy comes as the technology remains under close watch from regulators. Last year, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened an investigation into around 2.88 million Tesla vehicles equipped with FSD.

The probe followed more than 50 reports of alleged traffic safety violations and a number of crashes linked to the use of the system.

‘Supervised’ branding and factory use In response to ongoing concerns, Tesla has added the term “Supervised” to the Full Self-Driving label in its passenger vehicles, emphasising that the system does not replace a human driver.

However, the company uses an unsupervised version of the software in limited situations, such as moving cars from assembly lines to delivery areas at some of its factories.

(With inputs from Reuters)