Elon Musk says Tesla will prioritize deliveries over new vehicles in 2022

Besides the “Cybertruck," unveiled in 2019, new vehicles now on the back burner include the semitrailer truck, which Tesla revealed in 2017. Tesla likely would be ready to produce those vehicles in 2023, Mr. Musk said. The company isn’t currently working on the $25,000 car that he previously teased, he said. That vehicle had been aimed at making electric vehicles more accessible to a wider array of customers.