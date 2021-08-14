Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is known for expressing his thought on the microblogging site Twitter, has now dished out a piece of free advice to his rival EV automaker.

Teslarati, a Twitter page, had shared a report saying "Rivian’s $5 billion US plant has Fort Worth, TX as frontrunner".

Amazon.com Inc backed electric vehicle (EV) company Rivian is in discussions to invest at least $5 billion in a new vehicle plant near Fort Worth, Texas, Reuters had reported.

Rivian is also considering land east of Mesa, Arizona, near Gold Canyon, for its new EV plant.

Replying to the post, Elon Musk said " I’d recommend they get their first plant working".

Rivian confirmed that it's looking for a location for a second electric vehicle factory in the US. The new plant would add to the automaker’s current factory in Illinois.

Musk suggested, "It’s insanely difficult to reach volume production at affordable unit cost".

Recently, Rivian delayed th production of its R1T electric pickup truck at the factory.

As a result, critics believed that Rivian might be spreading itself too thin by already looking to build a second factory before ramping up production at the current facility.

Therefore, Musk also recommended Rivian to get its first factory "working".

