Elon Musk shows off his new car with a gold paint job, but there’s a twist

While this is something that can be expected from a businessman who owns a company that sells flamethrowers, the design aesthetics of the car in the image seems to against everything the Tesla brand stands for. While Tesla cars are popular for their minimalistic design, and in some cases extremely futuristic (like the Tesla Cybertruck), the car in the image is extravagant in all aspects, including the gold paint job and four front wheels.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}