Elon Musk shows off his new car with a gold paint job, but there’s a twist

Elon Musk, in his tweet said, 'Me in my sick new car'
1 min read . 06:01 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

While Tesla cars are popular for their minimalistic design, the car in the image is extravagant in all aspects, including the gold paint job and four front wheels

Elon Musk is popular for his unique tweets from his official account. The business tycoon and space exploration enthusiast has shared another post that has got his Twitter followers thinking. Musk recently shared a tweet with an image of an extremely flashy car. The tweet says ‘Me in my sick new car’.

While this is something that can be expected from a businessman who owns a company that sells flamethrowers, the design aesthetics of the car in the image seems to against everything the Tesla brand stands for. While Tesla cars are popular for their minimalistic design, and in some cases extremely futuristic (like the Tesla Cybertruck), the car in the image is extravagant in all aspects, including the gold paint job and four front wheels.

Fortunately or unfortunately, there is a big twist in the plot. The image in the tweet is a screenshot from a popular open-world game, Cyberpunk 2077. The car is owned by Tesla CEO Elon Musk in the virtual world.

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 was launched late last year after massive delays due to multiple reasons. Despite the delays, the game launched with major bugs, which lead to Sony and Microsoft de-listing it from their respective stores. The game has received some major updates since then to fix the bugs.

The game is extremely demanding and requires more than ample processing power to justify the detailing. However, Elon Musk, in a reply to a tweet claimed that even the Plaid Model S will be able to play the game using the computing power of the car’s tech.

