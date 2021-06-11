Tesla Inc delivered a high-performance version of its Model S on Thursday, aiming to reignite interest in the nearly decade-old sedan and fend off rivals such as Porsche, Mercedes-Benz and Lucid Motors in the luxury electric vehicle market.

As the sun set on Silicon Valley’s East Bay hills Thursday, Musk appeared on stage shortly after 8:45 p.m. California time. The phrase “Plaid Mode" is a reference to the 1987 comedy movie Spaceballs starring Mel Brooks.

“Why make this really fast car that’s crazy fast?" Musk, dressed in a leather jacket and black jeans, said after driving one of the cars onstage. “It’s something that’s quite important to the future of sustainable energy. We’ve gotta show that an electric car is the best car, hands down."

Tesla currently makes four vehicles: the Model S, X, 3, and Y, but the 3 and Y account for the vast majority of global sales. Musk said the Model S Plaid has a range of roughly 400 miles per charge, a top speed of 200 miles per hour and can go from 0 to 60 mph in under 2 seconds. The cost: roughly $130,000, according to the company’s website.

“This is what I call limit-of-physics engineering," Musk said.

The Model S, Tesla’s breakthrough sedan, was first delivered in 2012 and has been overdue for a refresh.

Musk touted the car’s entertainment system, saying it was at the level of a PlayStation5, while the sound system has the feel of a home-theater experience.

“If you think about where the future of the car is, often in autopilot or self-driving mode, then entertainment is going to become increasingly important," he said. “You’re going to want to watch movies, play games, use the internet."

The first 25 vehicles would be delivered “now," rising to several hundred a week soon, and 1,000-a-week next quarter, he said.

Tesla typically hosts one or two splashy events each year. They keep customers excited and plunking down deposits on products, assure investors that the future is bright, and generate an avalanche of media coverage--critical for a company that spends no money on traditional advertising.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.