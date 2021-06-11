Elon Musk shows off Tesla’s fastest car yet at Plaid event

Tesla currently makes four vehicles: the Model S, X, 3, and Y, but the 3 and Y account for the vast majority of global sales. Musk said the Model S Plaid has a range of roughly 400 miles per charge, a top speed of 200 miles per hour and can go from 0 to 60 mph in under 2 seconds. The cost: roughly $130,000, according to the company’s website.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}