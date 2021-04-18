Tesla ’s Cybertruck is quite the recognizable pick-up truck anywhere in the world. Recently, a Cybertruck was spotted in one of Tesla’s Gigafactories and to everyone’s surprise, it was Elon Musk driving the pick up truck.

The Cybertruck was spotted at the company’s Gigafactory in Texas, United States. An enthusiast shared a picture of the Cybertruck at the Texas Gigafactory on Twitter.

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and founder of SpaceX, responded to the tweet saying it was him driving the Cybertruck around the site. He also indicated that the Texas Gigafactory was where the company will be building the Cybertrucks .

Other enthusiasts also shared media from the Texas Gigafactory where the Cybertruck was spotted doing the rounds.

Tesla earlier announced that it will need 10,000 new employees for the factory in Austin, Texas through the year 2022. The factory will need 5000 “middle-skill" jobs according to a tweet by Musk.

The Austin plant will produce the Cybertruck and Model Y crossovers for customers on the East Coast. Texas is the third most popular state for Tesla vehicles, after California and Florida.

Video from Snapchat, already looks like Mars!! pic.twitter.com/9kqu6P9GPw — Savage (@bjteedj11) April 16, 2021

Tesla’s competition is gearing up towards an electric future. These brands will use their existing network of conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) cars to gain on Tesla in global markets. However, Tesla is also planning to expand their foothold in new markets like India.

Earlier this year, Musk confirmed that this will be the year, the company plans to enter the Indian market. Reportedly, Tesla is looking for locations to open showrooms in three Indian cities and has hired an executive to lead its lobbying and business efforts ahead of its planned entry into the country.

The EV manufacturer has also registered a local company in India in the month of January. The company is expected to begin import and sell the Model 3 sedan by as early as mid-2021.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.