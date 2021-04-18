The Cybertruck was spotted at the company’s Gigafactory in Texas, United States
Tesla’s Cybertruck is quite the recognizable pick-up truck anywhere in the world. Recently, a Cybertruck was spotted in one of Tesla’s Gigafactories and to everyone’s surprise, it was Elon Musk driving the pick up truck.
The Cybertruck was spotted at the company’s Gigafactory in Texas, United States. An enthusiast shared a picture of the Cybertruck at the Texas Gigafactory on Twitter.
Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and founder of SpaceX, responded to the tweet saying it was him driving the Cybertruck around the site. He also indicated that the Texas Gigafactory was where the company will be building the Cybertrucks .
Tesla’s competition is gearing up towards an electric future. These brands will use their existing network of conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) cars to gain on Tesla in global markets. However, Tesla is also planning to expand their foothold in new markets like India.
Earlier this year, Musk confirmed that this will be the year, the company plans to enter the Indian market. Reportedly, Tesla is looking for locations to open showrooms in three Indian cities and has hired an executive to lead its lobbying and business efforts ahead of its planned entry into the country.
The EV manufacturer has also registered a local company in India in the month of January. The company is expected to begin import and sell the Model 3 sedan by as early as mid-2021.