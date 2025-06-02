Elon Musk's Tesla not keen on making in India under EV incentive plan: Minister
However, other foreign automakers such as Mercedes-Benz, Skoda-Volkswagen, Hyundai and Kia have expressed interest in making electric vehicles (EV) in India, Union minister of heavy industries Kumaraswamy said.
New Delhi: American billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla Inc has not shown interest in making in India under the government's scheme to promote the manufacturing of electric passenger cars in India (SPMEPCI), Union minister of heavy industries and steel H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Monday.