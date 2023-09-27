Elon Musk has warned that traditional automakers like General Motors and Ford. Check his reasons.

Elon Musk has cautioned that if the United Auto Workers (UAW) union's demands for higher wages are met, traditional automakers like General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis could "drive GM, Ford and Chrysler bankrupt in the fast lane".

The warning from the Tesla CEO comes amid a UAW strike against Detroit's Big Three automakers—GM, Ford, and Stellantis NV, the producers of Jeep, Chrysler, and Dodge vehicles. Patrick Kaser, a portfolio manager for Brandywine Global, also expressed similar concerns last week, suggesting that these companies could suffer significant competitive setbacks.

Also Read: Is Elon Musk buying the new iPhone 15? World's richest man says 'the beauty of iPhone…' US President Joe Biden, however, showed solidarity with the UAW by supporting their call for wage increases during a visit to a GM plant. The UAW initially sought a 40% pay hike but has now moderated their expectations to a 36% increase.

Meanwhile, pure electric vehicle companies like Tesla, Lucid Group and Rivian Automotive are not unionised, and they rely heavily on employee stock purchase plans and restricted stock units for compensation, Bloomberg reported.

The UAW is concerned that electric vehicles (EVs), which require fewer components and workers, will lead to job losses and decreased wages. Such fears have triggered attempts to unionise Tesla's workforce.

Though an attempt to organise Tesla's Fremont plant failed to gain sufficient traction, legal scholars like Catherine Fisk, a professor at UC Berkeley, believe that increased gains for UAW workers and high public support for unions might renew unionisation efforts at Tesla.

Tesla has been in legal wrangles for allegedly violating labour laws. In 2021, a bipartisan group of US labor board members ruled that the company broke the law by questioning union supporters and firing one due to his activism at their Fremont plant. Tesla is currently appealing that decision.

Also Read: 'Elon Musk' biography becomes second bestseller by Walter Isaacson, 'weird .. close-up pics' says Musk Additionally, the company faced accusations from the Workers United union for dismissing employees in response to a union campaign at their Buffalo, New York facility.

(With Bloomberg inputs)

