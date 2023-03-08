Elon Musk unveils exciting details on Tesla's upcoming small electric car

Elon Musk unveils exciting details on Tesla's upcoming small electric car2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 04:09 PM IST
- Tesla is developing a new electric vehicle that is expected to be significantly more affordable than their current offerings. According to CEO Elon Musk, the new EV will cost about half as much to manufacture as the Model 3. Musk also revealed that the car will operate mostly in autonomous mode, but he did not provide any timeline for its release.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is eager to expand the company's reign in the electric vehicle (EV) market by offering a diverse range of products, including a more affordable EV. Although he had previously stated his desire for a product cheaper than the current most affordable Tesla Model 3, Musk has now shared crucial details about the upcoming smaller EV.
