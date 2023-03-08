Elon Musk unveils exciting details on Tesla's upcoming small electric car

Tesla is developing a new electric vehicle that is expected to be significantly more affordable than their current offerings. According to CEO Elon Musk, the new EV will cost about half as much to manufacture as the Model 3. Musk also revealed that the car will operate mostly in autonomous mode, but he did not provide any timeline for its release. These details are significant, given that Musk has previously acknowledged that Tesla's current EVs are desirable but not affordable for many consumers.