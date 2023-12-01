Elon Musk's Tesla Cybertruck at starting price of $60,990, over 50% higher than estimates
Tesla's long-delayed Cybertruck will be priced starting at $60,990, over 50% more than what CEO Elon Musk had touted in 2019 and a cost analysts have said will draw select, affluent buyers.
Tesla's long-delayed Cybertruck will be priced starting at $60,990, over 50% more than what CEO Elon Musk had touted in 2019 and a cost analysts have said will draw select, affluent buyers.
Next Story
₹6,065.05-0.24%
₹3,745.752.25%
₹1,618.91.56%
₹10,590.2-0.12%
₹712.15-1.87%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message