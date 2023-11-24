comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 23 2023 15:59:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.7 0.48%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 559.95 0.15%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 210.85 -0.31%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 252.2 -0.55%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 679.85 -0.18%
Business News/ Auto News / Elon Musk's Tesla plans to invest up to $2 billion in India's plant but with riders
Back Back

Elon Musk's Tesla plans to invest up to $2 billion in India's plant but with riders

 Livemint

Tesla is willing to set up a factory in India if the government approves a concessional duty of 15% on imported vehicles in the first two years of operations.

Tesla and India reopened dialog in May this year following a year-long impasse (Bloomberg)Premium
Tesla and India reopened dialog in May this year following a year-long impasse (Bloomberg)

Elon Musk's Tesla Inc is willing to set up a factory of the posh electric cars in India only if the government approves a concessional duty of 15% on imported vehicles in the first two years of operations in India, a report by The Economic Times mentioned.

Citing sources, the English Daily said that Tesla has approached the Government of India with regard to the investment the company is planning to make and the number of cars it can import at lower duty.

Indian government closing in on agreement with Elon Musk's Tesla, announcement likely in January

Tesla Inc. has proposed to invest up to $500 million if the government extends concessional tariff for 12,000 vehicles. The company may reportedly increase its investment up to $2 billion in India's plant if the import duty is reduced for 30,000 vehicles.

Elon Musk's Tesla may launch its most affordable car in India after Germany

Now, the proposal is being evaluated by the Department for promotion of Industry and internal trade (DPIIT, the ministry of heavy industries (MHI), the ministry of road transport and Highways (MoRTH), and the Ministry of finace under the guidance of Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

As per the ET report, the Centre is pondering to restrict the concessional tariffs up to 10% of the total electric vehicles projected to be sold in India in FY2023 (that is 10,000) and can be increased by 20% for the second year.

Tesla shares surge over 2% on report of possible pact with India to import EVs

Last year, 50,000 EVs were in the country and the number may go up to 1 lakh in the current fiscal year.

Notably, India imposes 100% import duty on cars with cost, insurance, and freight value of more than $40,000 and 70% on vehicles below the aforementioned price.

TESLA IN INDIA

The US electric carmaker is planning to start its operation in India with these three models-- the Model 3 ($39,000), Model Y ($44,000), and a new hatchback ($25,000) in the US.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in June that Tesla plans to make a “significant investment" in India and he intends to visit in 2024.

Tesla does a tango with Indian parts makers

Recently, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal visited Tesla’s plant in Fremont and said that Tesla is planning to almost double purchases of auto parts from India to $1.9 billion this year. The electric carmaker sourced parts worth $1 billion from the nation last year, he said.

Tesla and India reopened dialog in May this year following a year-long impasse. Earlier Musk criticized India’s high import taxes and its EV policies, and India, in turn, has advised Tesla not to sell cars in the country that have been made in China, its political rival.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 24 Nov 2023, 09:01 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
Petrochemical Stocks
Bajaj Auto
₹5,755.42.89%
Hero Motocorp
₹3,413.154.56%
Mahindra & Mahindra
₹1,543.30.17%
Maruti Suzuki India
₹10,496-0.1%
Tata Motors
₹681.1-0.18%

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App