Elon Musk's Tesla plans to invest up to $2 billion in India's plant but with riders
Tesla is willing to set up a factory in India if the government approves a concessional duty of 15% on imported vehicles in the first two years of operations.
Elon Musk's Tesla Inc is willing to set up a factory of the posh electric cars in India only if the government approves a concessional duty of 15% on imported vehicles in the first two years of operations in India, a report by The Economic Times mentioned.
