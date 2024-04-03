Elon Musk's Tesla starts site search in India to build electric cars; Maharashtra, Gujarat & Tamil Nadu on list: Report
Tesla will send its team by late April to study sites for the plant, with a focus on Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, says the report
Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc will send a team to India this month to scout for sites for a proposed $2 billion to $3 billion electric car plant, said a report by the Financial Times on Wednesday.
