EMIs starting at ₹4,999: Tata Motors rolls out December car offers

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (TMPV) has revealed appealing monthly EMI options for December. With EMIs commencing at merely ₹4,999 per month for the Tiago and reaching ₹14,555 per month for the Curvv.ev, this is certainly the optimal moment to acquire your preferred Tata vehicle before the year concludes.

Tata EMI offers Model EMI Tiago ₹ 4,999 Tigor ₹ 5,999 Punch ₹ 5,999 Altroz ₹ 6,777 Nexon ₹ 7,666 Curvv ₹ 9,999 Tiago.ev ₹ 5,999 Punch.ev ₹ 7,999 Nexon.ev ₹ 10,999 Curvv.ev ₹ 14,555

The manufacturer says that these EMI rates are applicable only till 31st December 2025. Actual loan amount will vary based on the loan amount and the total on-road price. The EMI values for the PV range displayed above are calculated based on a designated loan amount, including Balloon scheme options of either 25% or 30%, and a repayment duration of 84 months. The EMI values for the EV range presented above are determined based on a specified loan amount and a repayment period of 120 months.

Among internal combustion engine models, the Tiago is available at an EMI of Rs. 4,999. The Tigor and Punch can be purchased at Rs. 5,999 per month, while the Altroz comes at Rs. 6,777. The Nexon is being offered at Rs. 7,666, and the Curvv tops the list with an EMI of Rs. 9,999.

For electric vehicle buyers, the Tiago.ev can be financed at Rs. 5,999 per month. The Punch.ev is available at Rs. 7,999. The Nexon.ev is listed at Rs. 10,999, while the Curvv.ev has an EMI of Rs. 14,555.

It is important to note that these EMI offers are only available for December. We would suggest that interested customers get in touch with the nearest dealership, as they would be able to give you full information.

Prices The Tiago is priced from ₹4.57 lakh, while its electric counterpart begins at ₹7.99 lakh. The Nexon line-up starts at ₹7.32 lakh, and the Nexon EV is positioned from ₹12.49 lakh onward.

The Punch range opens at ₹5.50 lakh, with the Punch EV starting at ₹9.99 lakh. Meanwhile, the Tigor begins at ₹5.49 lakh and the Altroz starts at ₹6.65 lakh.

At the higher end of the portfolio, the Curvv is priced from ₹10 lakh, and the Curvv EV starts at ₹17.49 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.