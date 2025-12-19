EMIs starting at ₹4,999: Tata Motors rolls out December car offers

Subscribe

  • Tata Motors has introduced favourable EMI options for December, beginning at 4,999 for the Tiago and reaching 14,555 for the Curvv.ev.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited (TMPV) has revealed appealing monthly EMI options for December. With EMIs commencing at merely 4,999 per month for the Tiago and reaching 14,555 per month for the Curvv.ev, this is certainly the optimal moment to acquire your preferred Tata vehicle before the year concludes.

Tata EMI offers

ModelEMI
Tiago 4,999
Tigor 5,999
Punch 5,999
Altroz 6,777
Nexon 7,666
Curvv 9,999
Tiago.ev 5,999
Punch.ev 7,999
Nexon.ev 10,999
Curvv.ev 14,555

The manufacturer says that these EMI rates are applicable only till 31st December 2025. Actual loan amount will vary based on the loan amount and the total on-road price. The EMI values for the PV range displayed above are calculated based on a designated loan amount, including Balloon scheme options of either 25% or 30%, and a repayment duration of 84 months. The EMI values for the EV range presented above are determined based on a specified loan amount and a repayment period of 120 months.

Among internal combustion engine models, the Tiago is available at an EMI of Rs. 4,999. The Tigor and Punch can be purchased at Rs. 5,999 per month, while the Altroz comes at Rs. 6,777. The Nexon is being offered at Rs. 7,666, and the Curvv tops the list with an EMI of Rs. 9,999.

For electric vehicle buyers, the Tiago.ev can be financed at Rs. 5,999 per month. The Punch.ev is available at Rs. 7,999. The Nexon.ev is listed at Rs. 10,999, while the Curvv.ev has an EMI of Rs. 14,555.

It is important to note that these EMI offers are only available for December. We would suggest that interested customers get in touch with the nearest dealership, as they would be able to give you full information.

Prices

The Tiago is priced from 4.57 lakh, while its electric counterpart begins at 7.99 lakh. The Nexon line-up starts at 7.32 lakh, and the Nexon EV is positioned from 12.49 lakh onward.

The Punch range opens at 5.50 lakh, with the Punch EV starting at 9.99 lakh. Meanwhile, the Tigor begins at 5.49 lakh and the Altroz starts at 6.65 lakh.

At the higher end of the portfolio, the Curvv is priced from 10 lakh, and the Curvv EV starts at 17.49 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

