EMotorad concentrating to scale up across massive market in the US

EMotorad, the e-cycles brand, is expanding and expects a 300% growth in the financial year 2022-23. EMotorad has witnessed 400% growth in revenue, 300% in team size and multifold dealership expansion across India with 170+ dealers across the country in the FY2021-22. Kunal Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, EMotorad mentions, they plan to continue the growth beyond their current geographies and it shall reflect on an equivalent growth of last year in terms of revenue, infrastructural capabilities, sales and team size.

"We want to be a great team not just a big team. We are all concentrating to scale up across a massive market in the USA and some of our recent deployments of funds in strengthening our manufacturing capabilities have been all around our aspiration towards the same growth", added Kunal.

"We want to be a great team not just a big team. We are all concentrating to scale up across a massive market in the USA and some of our recent deployments of funds in strengthening our manufacturing capabilities have been all around our aspiration towards the same growth", added Kunal.

EMotorad is also looking for hiring across sales, marketing, operations, sourcing and logistics right from entry level to mid senior level. After tapping the international markets of UAE, Nepal and Japan, EM now wants to strengthen the team for their global expansion.

Headquartered in Pune, EMotorad plans to carry out most of the hirings from the city itself. But, as they expand, they also plan to hire for their international offices in the coming year.

Jambe, a village on the outskirts of Pune where EMotorad has its factory and office, has seen growth in development in the last one year. Initially, having difficulty in bringing the right set of people due to the distance and location constraint, EM now has increased its team strength to more than 100 employees.

It includes the department of sales, operations, marketing, HR, admin, posting & logistics. EMotarad's experienced industry experts train most individuals across operations as EV is relatively a new field for most talent.