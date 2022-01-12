EMotorad infuses 20 crore in e-cycle manufacturing, aims 90k units annually

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

EMotorad, the e-cycle brand, has expanded its manufacturing capacity to 90,000 e-cycles per year at their manufacturing unit in Jambe, on the outskirts of Pune. With a previous production capacity of 16,000 e-bikes per annum, the premium EV brand is now ready to roll out 90,000 units of e-cycles every year. The company has already invested ₹20 crore to date for the same. These e-cycles will be manufactured with a concentration of 40 per cent on export and 60 per cent in internal consumption.

EMotorad was founded in 2020 and already has its presence across 170 offline dealers in 65 cities in the country. The company has sold over 9,000 e-cycles in India since its launch besides exporting 6,300 of its bikes to the UAE, Japan, and Nepal.

Kunal Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, EMotorad, said, "We aimed to make a fast expansion, due to the tremendous growth we saw from the current market. And, now as India's fastest-growing EV brand, we are fortunate to have a production capacity of 90,000+ units per year. The need to expand the production capacity further will depend on how EMotorad features itself in the International market that we have recently launched."

EMotorad recently launched its first overseas operations in Japan and Nepal and has previously introduced its products to Indian and UAE customers.

B2B will also have a major impact on EMotorad's next move, though their current concentration will majorly be on meeting the needs of the Indian market and exporting the rest. They will also be focusing on increasing the facility output.

"With the help of our current industry experts & trainees, we are aiming to expand our production capacity to 2 lakh products within the next year. This will be done by taking full advantage of the additional facilities that we have recently installed at EMotorad's new manufacturing unit at Jambe," concluded Kunal.