EMotorad has launched two new products in the form of Lil E and T-Rex+. The two new variants join the existing range of e-cycles, T-Rex, EMX, and Doodle. Lil E is one of the first new-age electric kick-scooters in India. With the launch of Lil E, EMotorad targets leisure yet tech-savvy urban mobility users.

The T-Rex+ is another e-bike offering from EMotorad that is derived from the Tyrannosaurus Rex. The new variant truly represents the power and potential of the highly successful T-Rex e-cycles. The T-Rex+ has been designed to improve balance and comfort on mountain trails, single tracks, rough terrain, and explore the world's untouched beauties and the thrill of cycling.

The T-Rex+ comes with 60+ km range with 25 kmph top speed. It has a 7-speed Shimano tourney gear coupled with 10.4 AH 36V lithium-ion battery and 250W BLDC rear hub motor. It comes in two colour combinations and is priced at ₹49,999. T-Rex+ features 5 modes of riding.

Lil E comes with a 15-20 km range and folding design for those who take public transportation. It has a 25 kmph top speed, 250W motor, 36V 7.5AH battery with 3 modes of operation. The Lil E is priced at ₹29,999.

Kunal Gupta, Co-founder, and CEO, EMotorad said, “We started with a vision of making a name for India in the global EV space. And that's what we're working towards. We have been able to create a very strong base in the Indian market while expanding to other markets, and constantly improving products with feedback from our consumers and conducting market research. We thus made several improvements to T-Rex and created T-Rex+. We also realized the need for a recreational commute product. And that is what we have done with Lil E. When it comes to electric commuting solutions, EMotorad has taken a holistic view. We believe that this is the right time to grab the opportunity when it comes to entering the recreational commute space."

