EMotorad launches electric kick scooter and e-cycle to expand its portfolio

Kunal Gupta, Co-founder, and CEO, EMotorad said, “We started with a vision of making a name for India in the global EV space. And that's what we're working towards. We have been able to create a very strong base in the Indian market while expanding to other markets, and constantly improving products with feedback from our consumers and conducting market research. We thus made several improvements to T-Rex and created T-Rex+. We also realized the need for a recreational commute product. And that is what we have done with Lil E. When it comes to electric commuting solutions, EMotorad has taken a holistic view. We believe that this is the right time to grab the opportunity when it comes to entering the recreational commute space."