Enigma Automobiles, an electric vehicle manufacturer based in Madhya Pradesh, has recently unveiled its latest electric scooter, the Ambier N8. This eco-friendly scooter boasts an impressive range of 200 kilometers on a single charge, while it's charging time ranges between 2 to 4 hours.

Enigma Ambier N8 is competitively priced, with a range starting from ₹1,05,000 to ₹1,10,000 (ex-showroom) depending on the buyer's location. Enigma Automobiles has already commenced online bookings for this new electric scooter. The N8 Thunderstorm model is available in five attractive colors, including Grey, White, Blue, Matte Black, and Silver.

Under the hood, the Ambier N8 is powered by a 1500-watt motor, offering a commendable top speed of 45 kmph to 50 kmph. The scooter is designed to handle a load capacity of 200 kg, as per Enigma's specifications. Moreover, it provides a generous 26-litre boot capacity, ensuring ample storage space.

Enigma has incorporated connected features into the scooter via the ENIGMA ON Connect App, enhancing its overall usability and convenience for users. With its impressive range, quick charging capabilities, and stylish design, the Ambier N8 aims to be an appealing option for eco-conscious commuters.

Anmol Bohre, co-founder & Managing Director, Enigma Automobiles said, "With the launch of the Ambier N8, we at Enigma Automobiles are proud to address one of the key concerns in the electric vehicle industry: range anxiety. Clocking an impressive range of 200 kilometres on a single charge, the Ambier N8 empowers riders with confidence, knowing they have the freedom to explore without range anxiety holding them back."

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our exceptional team of engineers and our dedicated staff, whose unwavering commitment and hard work have made the launch of the Ambier N8 possible. I would also like to express my sincere appreciation to our valued customers, whose feedback and support have been invaluable in inspiring us to continuously improve and bring forth new products. It is through their trust and encouragement that we strive to raise the bar and provide exceptional mobility solutions," he further added.