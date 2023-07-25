Enigma Ambier N8 electric scooter with up to 200km range launched, price starts at ₹1.05 lakh1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 04:10 PM IST
Enigma Automobiles has unveiled its latest electric scooter, the Ambier N8, with a range of 200km on a single charge and a charging time of 2-4 hours. The scooter is priced between ₹1,05,000 and ₹1,10,000 and is available in five colors.
Enigma Automobiles, an electric vehicle manufacturer based in Madhya Pradesh, has recently unveiled its latest electric scooter, the Ambier N8. This eco-friendly scooter boasts an impressive range of 200 kilometers on a single charge, while it's charging time ranges between 2 to 4 hours.
