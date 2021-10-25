The pre-bookings for the new Enigma Electric ‘Cafe Racer’ motorcycle opens Monday (October 25) at authorized dealerships and on the company's website. The motorcycle is expected to launch before Diwali.

One of the India’s fastest growing electric two-wheeler startup, Enigma Automobiles Private Limited, recently announced the launch of its first Electric motorcycle – ‘Café Racer’ in India. The motorcycle shall launch in five colors – Earl Grey, Military Green, Thunder White, RMS Red and Log Orange. The electric motorcycle is designed, developed and manufactured in India.

The Cafe Racer range shall be powered by a 72V 50 Ah LifePo4 (Lithium ferro phosphate) battery cell, which has the capacity to offer up to 5000 cycles, with a mileage of around 140 KM in a single charge on City mode.

The top speed would be about 136 Kmph, and the experience of the ride would be at par with its IC engine counterparts. A Hub Motor shall power it with peak power of 5.6 KW. Charging can be achieved with a standard outlet in 3 hours for a 0-80% charge or 4 hours for a full charge. The Spoke wheels of the motorcycle shall come with over 3 years tire warranty, while the battery shall come with 5 years warranty with unlimited km.

Anmol Bohre, Founder & CEO, Enigma Automobiles, said, “When we started designing our motorcycle, our ambition was to create a motorbike that would serve as a powerful exploration tool but also balance the everyday commuting without breaking the bank. Keeping that in mind, we are extremely thrilled and delighted to launch our first Electric motorcycle – Café Racer, which is advanced and capable. The vintage-inspired machine will offer the convenience of a commuter combined with off-road capabilities in a simple and affordable package. Our electric Cafe Racer motorcycles are low in maintenance, high in power and are as simple as possible."

Enigma bikes are manufactured at the company’s manufacturing unit, in Bhopal, Mandideep and Uppal Hyderabad. The motorcycles shall be launched at Pan India Level. The company plans to achieve 100% localisation by 2022 and is also working on a home-grown lithium-ion battery unit.

