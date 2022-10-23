Entry level 2-wheeler and car stocks pile up3 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2022, 10:38 PM IST
The price of an entry-level two-wheeler has gone up by 40% in four years, at a time food inflation is accelerating
NEW DELHI : Entry-level cars and bikes are piling up at small-town showrooms amid lacklustre demand from the bottom of the pyramid, automobile dealers said, prompting them to roll out discounts and offers.