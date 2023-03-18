Entry-level Lamborghini Urus S is launching in India soon. All we know so far1 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 11:34 AM IST
- Lamborghini Urus S will replace the existing Lamborghini Urus - the company's best-selling car in India. It accounted for more than half of the Lamborghini cars sold in India in 2022.
Luxury carmaker Lamborghini is set to launch its entry-level Urus S in India soon. The SUV will replace the existing Urus SUV in the county. Likely to debut next month, Lamborghini Urus S is positioned below the Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV that was launched recently.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×