Luxury carmaker Lamborghini is set to launch its entry-level Urus S in India soon. The SUV will replace the existing Urus SUV in the county. Likely to debut next month, Lamborghini Urus S is positioned below the Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV that was launched recently.

For the unversed, Lamborghini Urus is the company’s best-selling car in India. It accounted for more than half of the Lamborghini cars sold in India in 2022. The company sold more than 200 units of the Lamborghini Urus last year.

Coming back to Lamborghini Urus S, the SUV was launched in September last year for the global markets. The design of the new Urus S has inspirations from the Urus Performante SUV. These include the redesigned front and rear bumpers, the quad exhaust outlets at the rear, vented bonnet with carbon-fibre treatment and carbon-fibre roof. The front skid plates are finished in matte black stainless steel while the SUV stands on a set of 21-inch alloy wheels with new designs. The size of the wheels can be upgraded to 23 inches as well.

The SUV features a dual-tone interior theme with different contrasting trim and stitching. Additionally, it also comes with connectivity features like satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a digital car key.

Lamborghini Urus S comes powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that generates 666 horsepower and 850 Newton meters of torque. It is heavier than the Performante and hence a tad slower to pick up speed.

Meanwhile, the company recently said that it is planning to introduce hybrid technology in its Indian models by the end of 2024. This move is part of Lamborghini's strategy to reduce the emissions from its cars by 50 percent in the near future. A top company executive made the announcement.

The company's current lineup in India includes three models: the premium SUV Urus, and two super sports cars, the Huracan Tecnica and Aventador, with prices starting from ₹3 crore onwards. By 2028, the company plans to bring in a fourth model globally which is going to be the fully electric model, the executive said.