Entry-level Lamborghini Urus S is launching in India soon. All we know so far

Coming back to Lamborghini Urus S, the SUV was launched in September last year for the global markets. The design of the new Urus S has inspirations from the Urus Performante SUV. These include the redesigned front and rear bumpers, the quad exhaust outlets at the rear, vented bonnet with carbon-fibre treatment and carbon-fibre roof. The front skid plates are finished in matte black stainless steel while the SUV stands on a set of 21-inch alloy wheels with new designs. The size of the wheels can be upgraded to 23 inches as well.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}