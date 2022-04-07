E-scooters on govt’s radar after recent fires

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Government may ask Ola, Okinawa to recall their electric two-wheelers
Experts said Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt gets heated faster, and this chemistry is largely used in batteries in Indian e-scooters
The government may ask electric scooter makers, including Ola and Okinawa, to recall their two-wheelers after a spate of recent fire incidents, three government officials aware of the matter said.
Four incidents of fire involving electric scooters made by Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech and Pure EV have been reported in the past couple of weeks, triggering fear among EV users. One of the incidents involving an Okinawa scooter reportedly led to the deaths of a man and his daughter in Tamil Nadu. The road transport and highways ministry recently opened a probe into the incidents.
The instances of fire not only pose a challenge to the companies involved but may also impede the growth of eco-friendly electric vehicle sales in India and derail the country’s efforts to become a manufacturing hub of such vehicles and batteries.
To be sure, carmakers in the US and Europe have also had to grapple with safety issues related to lithium-ion battery fires, leading to recalls and investigations.
Though vehicle recalls in India are normally done voluntarily by auto companies to replace faulty parts that may imperil the running of vehicles, a compulsory recall has to be done if a certain number of vehicles face the same problem. The officials said the government could also seek a recall if investigations show that road accidents involving electric vehicles were because of faulty or inferior quality components, including the all-important lithium-ion battery that forms the heart of electric vehicles.
Responding to a query, ministry of road transport and highways secretary Giridhar Aramane said: “We have ordered an enquiry by experts into the incidents of EV catching fire during the last two months. Once reports are received, we will take appropriate action."
An official with the ministry of heavy industries said the ministry is in constant touch with the Union ministry of road transport and highways regarding the incidents and has given its input on safety measures. The ministry, however, did not respond to queries sent by Mint on Wednesday evening.
“Action will depend on what the investigations reveal. If no fault is found in the make and investigations suggest fire accidents were due to drivers’ negligence, then the government may issue a standard operating procedure (SOP) detailing how these vehicles should be used. In the worst-case scenario, if a serious fault is found with the make, companies may be issued show-cause notices with the likelihood of suspension of licence in extreme cases," the official said, seeking anonymity.
Responding to a question in the Parliament last week, Nitin Gadkari, the Union minister for road transport and highways, said the government had ordered a forensic investigation into each individual event from experts of the Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety under the Defence Research and Development Organisation, and the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.
A second official, who also did not want to be named, said none of the companies concerned will have any option but to recall the vehicles they sold in case another such incident occurs with their respective vehicles.
For Ola Electric, one of the poster boys of India’s EV revolution, and other such two-wheeler makers, an order to recall might come as a severe jolt.
Ola did not respond to queries sent on Wednesday morning till press time. Okinawa and Pure EV, too, did not respond to questions from Mint.
In an earlier statement, Ola said: “Vehicle safety is of paramount importance at Ola, and we are committed to the highest quality standards in our products. We take this incident seriously and will take appropriate action and share more in the coming days." The report of an internal probe ordered by Ola over the incidents is expected this week.
Explaining the potential reason for fire incidents, Sandeep Kejriwal, co-founder of electronic parts maker Virtual Forest Pvt. Ltd, said: “The primary reason is the battery inside the EV two-wheelers. This highlights the broader evils of the mad rush to assemble imported components – to quickly grab a share of the fast-emerging EV market. The government should introduce stringent safety, quality and testing norms. At the same time, consumers also need to be educated on the dos and don’ts, given the extreme climatic conditions in our country."
Sambit Chakraborty, a member of the advisory board at battery pack assembler Indigrid Technology, said batteries largely used by EV makers in India are “cheap Chinese batteries with an impedance between 18 and 40, while in the ideal situation, impedance should be around 12." The lower the impedance, the lower the chances of overheating.
Experts said that out of the two most commercially viable battery chemistries—Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) and Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)—NMC gets heated much faster, and the chemistry is largely used in batteries in Indian e-scooters.
